Best Spare Tire Covers: Our Top Picks for Clean Spares

Spare tires are not only useful but can also be a great aesthetic as well. If you’re looking to add to the sleekness of your vehicle, consider a spare tire cover for your mounted spare. Commonly seen on off-roading vehicles like the Jeep Wrangler, these covers protect your spare from the harsh effects of the sun and the weather. Read on to find out everything you need to know about the best spare tire covers out there.

Best Spare Tire Cover Overall: Leader Accessories Universal Premium Spare Tire Cover

Best Spare Tire Cover Value: Classic Accessories Overdrive Universal Fit Spare Tire Cover

Best Spare Tire Cover Honorable Mention: AmFor Universal Spare Tire Cover

Why Buy Spare Tire Covers?

Protection from sun damage. A spare tire mounted to your vehicle is exposed to a lot of harmful UV rays that can wear down the finish on the rim and degrade the rubber tire. A spare tire cover blocks these rays so the tire remains protected.

Types of Spare Tire Covers

Hard Covers

A hard spare tire cover is made of a rigid material like stainless steel or molded plastic. These covers come in two parts: a faceplate that covers the front of the tire and a ring that wraps around the spare, locking in place with a clasp or latch. In terms of protection, these provide the maximum amount of security. Hard covers also have the bonus perk of looking very sleek.

Soft Covers

These covers use soft vinyl and wrap around the spare tire from the front, tightening in the back with an elastic cord or rope. The higher the quality of the soft cover, the more likely it is to include an interior felt pad that offers extra protection. Most fabrics for soft covers are UV- and weather-resistant. They also come in a wide variety of designs and colors to match your vehicle. Compared to hard covers, however, they are less durable and will fade faster.

Top Brands

Fremont Die

Founded in 1999, Fremont Die continues to be a market leader in spare tire covers. From their headquarters in Williamsburg, Virginia, they design covers that are well-made and durable, featuring a number of popular sports teams. Top products include their NFL Covers and their NHL Covers.

ADCO

An online-based distributor of great automotive accessories, you can find many custom options with this brand. They’ve produced more than 20 million protective covers, with their most popular products being the White Vinyl Cover and the Black Ultra Tyre Gard.

Tire Cover Central

Based in Erlanger, Kentucky, Tire Cover Central makes high-quality, custom tire covers to suit many different needs. In business for over a decade, their materials are durable, and their designs are state-of-the-art. Bestsellers include the Flippin’ Frog Premium Cover and the Wolf and Moon Cover.

Spare Tire Cover Pricing

Under $20: At this price range, you’ll find a small number of lower-quality tire covers that are mostly made from thinner materials. If you’re looking to keep your tire protected from the weather, we recommend investing a little more into a better cover.

Key Features

Tire Size

Size matters! Both soft and hard shell tire covers need to fit properly onto your spare tire, so make sure you get the correct size for your tire. Check the wall of the tire for a number that looks something like this: 225/75/15. This number will tell you the exact size you need.

Materials

Spare tire covers come in a variety of durable materials, most of which are weatherproof and UV-safe using white colors. Soft covers tend to use heavy-duty vinyl material, while hard shells vary; many are made from a combination of stainless steel and hard plastic.

Closing Mechanism

Depending on the type of cover you select, the closing mechanism might be a simple elastic band sewn into the hem or a more secure metal latch. The former is more common on soft covers, which may also have strings that need to be tightened to fit around the spare. Hard shell covers tend to have clasps or latches.

Other Considerations

Inside layer: Most wheel tire covers come with an inner lining. High-quality options often have a lining made of fleece to protect the tire from damage and the cold. Ideally, this lining will be the perfect fit for the wheel so it doesn't get loose.

Best Spare Tire Covers Reviews & Recommendations

