Subaru Warranty: A 2019 Guide to Protecting Your Vehicle

A part of the new car shopping experience is diving into the dozens of pages and details of the new car warranty. When you buy a Subaru, you’re not just buying a car. You’re also buying into the belief that you’ll have reliable transportation for years to come, and that you have Subaru warranty coverage to keep your car running smoothly.

We have your guide to Subaru’s basic 36-month/36,000-mile warranty and the 60-month/60,000-mile limited powertrain warranty. We’ll also help you compare Subaru and third-party extended warranty options for continued coverage and low-cost repairs.

What Is the Subaru Factory Warranty?

Different automobile manufacturers offer various types of warranties, from basic warranties to emissions and corrosion warranties. Even though you won’t get every warranty from every company, you are guaranteed to get two manufacturer’s warranties at no additional cost with the purchase of your car: basic and powertrain warranties.

All Subaru of America customers get a basic warranty with a term of three years or 36,000 miles and a powertrain warranty with terms of five years or 60,000 miles. This applies to Subaru model years 2000 through 2019.

Let’s take a closer look at Subaru’s specific warranties.

Subaru Powertrain Warranty

Your engine and transmission are likely to last longer than other parts of your car, but that doesn’t mean you want to be without protection. Subaru includes the following parts under its powertrain coverage:

Engine, engine block, and all internal parts

Cylinder heads and valve train

Oil pan and pump

Oil seals and gaskets

Water pump

Transaxle/transmission and internal parts

Torque converter

Transmission seals and gaskets

Axle shafts

Electronic transmission control unit

Wheel bearings

Subaru Basic Warranty

Under Subaru’s basic warranty, you’ll get bumper-to-bumper (comprehensive) coverage for all parts and accessories. See your Warranty & Maintenance booklet to see exclusions.

One special perk from Subaru is its coverage for adjustment services to wear and tear items, such as brake pads and wiper blades, as well as tire alignment. Unfortunately, this is covered just once under the 36-month or 36,000-mile term, but it’s a benefit that not all manufacturers offer.

Hybrid Vehicle Coverage

More and more brands are releasing electric and hybrid vehicles. Subaru made headlines with its announcement of its first plug-in hybrid vehicle, the Subaru 2019 Crosstrek Hybrid.

Coverage and contract terms for the Subaru hybrid are the same as the basic and powertrain limited warranties for all other models.

Subaru Rust Perforation Warranty

In addition to basic and powertrain warranties, Subaru offers new car coverage for body sheet metal that has rusted completely through, also known as perforation. Scratches and cosmetic damage, however, don’t count.

Coverage lasts five years no matter how many miles you put on the car.

Additional Subaru Warranty Coverage

Drivers can also select a seat belt lifetime limited warranty or a 36-month/36,000-mile wear warranty for items like brake pads and wiper blades. Other lifetime warranties may be exclusive to your local Subaru dealer.

Subaru Emergency Benefits

All Subaru warranties come with additional emergency benefits:

24/7 roadside assistance (jump-starts, gas delivery, etc.) for Subaru 2000 and all later models.

Towing reimbursement.

Guaranteed Subaru OEM parts.

Emergency repairs within 75 miles of an authorized Subaru retailer.

Warranty Exclusions and Voiding Your Contract

Unlike recent Subaru recalls that are guaranteed to be fixed, not all mechanical repairs are eligible under your Subaru factory warranty. Many repairs, in fact, could be voided based on decisions you make with your car.

You may find yourself paying for your own repairs if you fall under these contract exclusions:

Routine maintenance, such as oil changes

Cosmetic damage

Parts covered by separate warranties

Damage caused by an accident or weather

Repairs made by an unauthorized, non-Subaru dealer

Damage due to a failure to perform routine maintenance

Damage caused by parts that aren’t covered by the warranty

It’s all about common sense. If you follow your car’s user manual, maintain your Subaru vehicle properly, and avoid racing or abusing your car, then you’re already in a much better position to get free repairs under your warranty.

Is a Subaru Manufacturer’s Warranty Transferable?

If you’re thinking of selling your car, you won’t have to deal with a convoluted process or steep transfer fees. Your Subaru warranty transfers automatically to its new owner.

Extending Your Vehicle Protection Plan: Subaru Extended Warranties

Experts love to debate whether an extended warranty is worth the price once the manufacturer’s warranty expires. While it’s ultimately up to you and whether you need the extra reassurance, we think that the potential cost savings are worth it.

An extended warranty can:

Improve your vehicle’s value, especially if transferring ownership.

Fit your car repairs into your monthly or annual budget.

Increase your vehicle’s longevity.

Provide a financial safety net and peace of mind.

Common Subaru Repairs

The most important function of an extended warranty is saving money on costly repairs.

You’ll often find that each automobile brand has its own pattern of specific part failures. For example, piston rings have been known to cause excess oil consumption in Subaru 2013 and 2014 models. Your vehicle’s known problems could cost you hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars per year.

We’ve found several examples of common Subaru repairs and their average cost.

Model

Repair

Cost

Subaru Impreza

Radiator replacement

$314–$487

Subaru Baja

A/C compressor replacement

$694–$888

Subaru WRX

Oil pan reseal – engine

$245–$337

Subaru Impreza WRX

Spark plug replacement

$303–$394

Subaru Impreza

Outback Sport

Strut/shock absorber replacement

$612–$866

Whether you own a seemingly troublesome Subaru Impreza or a Subaru sport vehicle, you might expect to pay about $600 per year or more if multiple repairs are needed. In this case, an extended warranty can make all the difference.

Added Security® Extended Service Agreements

An extended warranty, unlike a factory warranty, isn’t built into the cost of the vehicle. It’s an extra charge that you can pay up front or in monthly payments if a payment plan is available. This type of agreement is more aptly called a service contract.

Subaru offers two levels of coverage under its Added Security® program, including plans with coverage up to eight years/120,000 miles or 10 years/100,000 miles.

We’ll compare the coverage side by side.

Classic

Gold Plus

Less expensive option

Premium option

Covers nearly 1,000 items, including:

Engine

All wheel drive (AWD)

Transmission

Air conditioning

Electrical

Steering

Front suspension

Brakes

Fuel systems

Wear and tear

Extras

Towing

Rental car reimbursement

Covers everything in the Classic plan plus:

Navigation

DVD player and stereo components

Hundreds more parts

Extras

Towing

Rental car reimbursement

Travel interruption

24/7 roadside assistance

Tire change

Jump starts

Gasoline delivery

Locksmith service

Computerized trip routing

Retailer locator

Travel assistance

The Third-Party Warranty: Alternative Extended Protection

What is a third-party warranty company? It’s simple. These companies offer extended warranties, but they have no direct relationship to the car manufacturer or the vehicle that it covers.

The Third-Party Warranty Myth

Myth: Extended warranties from third parties are a scam.

Truth: Not so.

Many myths surround the third-party extended warranty. The term “scam” is perpetuated frequently, especially by dealers. However, the Vehicle Protection Association believes that aggressive or deceitful behavior reported in 2006 is a “thing of the past.”

Today, there are many certified companies that are required to maintain adequate cash reserves and meet stricter industry standards. Therefore, you shouldn’t eliminate third-party vendors from your extended warranty options.

Why Use a Third-Party Warranty Company?

There are a few advantages that come with a third-party vendor or broker that you won’t get with a dealer warranty.

When you purchase a third-party service contract, you get:

More coverage plans.

Competitive plans that lower overall price compared to dealer warranties.

Potentially longer contract terms and higher mileage coverage.

More flexibility when choosing a repair facility for your vehicle.

If price and flexibility are important factors in your decision, then a third-party extended warranty may be the route to take.

CARCHEX Extended Vehicle Protection

CARCHEX is a BBB (Better Business Bureau) accredited company with an A+ rating and fewer customer complaints than many of its third-party competitors. With endorsements from Kelley Blue Book, Edmunds, and Allstate, we think that you can put the fear of bad behavior safely in the past.

Extended Coverage Options from CARCHEX

While the Subaru extended warranty has two coverage plans offered by the dealer, CARCHEX offers five levels of coverage.

Bronze: With plans lasting five to six years, Bronze coverage protects your engine and transmission.

With plans lasting five to six years, Bronze coverage protects your engine and transmission. Silver: Silver plans cover powertrain components and some extras for up to seven years.

Silver plans cover powertrain components and some extras for up to seven years. Gold: This coverage level is perfect for vehicles with more than 60,000 miles. It covers all major systems in the vehicle. Get coverage for five to 10 years.

This coverage level is perfect for vehicles with more than 60,000 miles. It covers all major systems in the vehicle. Get coverage for five to 10 years. Platinum: You’ll get the highest level of stated-component coverage for five to 10 years.

You’ll get the highest level of stated-component coverage for five to 10 years. Titanium: This is the highest level of coverage offered, closest to the factory warranty. Most plans last up to 10 years.

Each CARCHEX Extended Vehicle Protection Plan also covers the following:

24/7 roadside assistance

Gas delivery

Towing

Trip interruption reimbursement

Rental car reimbursement

Diagnostic fee coverage

30-Day Money Back Guarantee

No-Haggle, Low-Price, Everyday Guarantee™

Monthly payment plans up to 24 months

Coverage up to 250,000 miles

30,000 available mechanics nationwide

You’ll get many of the same benefits as a Subaru factory warranty with the added benefit of more available repair facilities, higher mileage coverage, and competitive options backed by reputable suppliers.

