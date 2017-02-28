Starsky Robotics Unveils a Self-Driving Truck That Could Kill Uber Subsidiary Otto

How many trucking jobs will self-driving trucks eliminate? All of them, if Uber subsidiary Otto has its way. What about Embark, last week’s alleged “Otto-killer”? Hard to tell from the vague press release regurgitations. But one company has just emerged from stealth mode with a genuinely fresh take on self-driving trucks—the first one to make truckers allies instead of enemies. It's called Starsky Robotics.

And how is it doing that, exactly? By inverting the traditional “disruptor” role Silicon Valley loves to crow about. Starsky hopes to use AI to augment and positively transform the truck driver’s traditional role—and to do so with the cooperation of the trucking companies and regulators their competitors have so far taunted or ignored.

If Starsky succeeds, they will provide an example of how evolution can sometimes be better than revolution. Theirs is a genuine effort to adapt technology to political and cultural realities, a strategy others would do well to emulate, as Uber is finding out in country after country.

What Sets Starsky Apart

One peculiarity of self-driving technology is that, while automakers proudly brag about investing billions to catch up with Silicon Valley’s efforts, truck manufacturers have been fairly quiet, if not downright reluctant. That's because the politics of the trucking industry, one of the largest employers in the United States, is a minefield even larger than that of the taxi industry. And you don’t need to be Travis Kalanick to know how badly Uber’s handled the latter.

Another reason? No one know when self-driving technology will be ready for primetime. Even once it works—and even developers have yet to define what “works” actually means—a universe of local and state regulations wait to be navigated or rewritten, unless or until the Department of Transportation announces a national policy the states will honor.

Enter Starsky Robotics, whose solution of adding autonomy without endangering trucking jobs seems so obvious, it seems insane that Otto, with Uber’s apparently unlimited resources behind them, didn’t launch with Starsky’s model out of the gate.

Whereas Otto’s business plan is to lease/sell/rent brand-new self-driving trucks the day after it’s legal (at some unknown point when full Level 5 autonomy actually works) Starsky’s is to keep humans in the loop from Day One.

They just won’t be in the truck.

Starsky’s first product is a robot that retrofits to existing trucks, comprised of a series of actuators to control the gas, brakes and steering. The robot uses cameras, radar and ultrasonic sensors to see, and is connected to a remote control facility from which truck drivers will take control during the first and last mile, similar to the U.S. Air Force’s facilities from which operators control drones all over the world.

Here's a fascinating video of one of their recent tests: