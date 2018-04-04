The Fix Is In: Trump and EPA Will Gut Tougher Mileage and Pollution Rules

Taking a dog-eared page from the automakers’ playbook, Pruitt & Co. have raised every discredited objection to higher-mileage cars—the ones automakers trotted out in the Seventies, Eighties, ad nauseum: the rules are unrealistic, or will cost automakers too much money; consumers won’t be able to afford a new car; the car business will tank, and unemployment lines will swell. Pruitt even came up with a new doozy the other day: if automakers are forced to spend money on fuel economy, they won't have enough left over to build safer cars.

You can’t make this stuff up.

“Let’s be realistic,” Oge said. “Pruitt didn’t take this job to protect the environment. He took it to move his career forward and look good to Mr. Trump.”

There’s barely a shred of data supporting Pruitt's industry-fed talking points, which is made up mostly of fudging and fear-mongering. In contrast, the projections of Oge's EPA are based on $30 million worth of intensive science and research, including the agency's reverse engineering of automakers’ own, internal product and technology portfolios. That EPA concluded that it would cost global automakers a not-insignificant $200 billion to meet the standards, but add just $800 to $1,150 to the showroom price of a car—not the ridiculous $4,000-to-$6,000 that automakers are suddenly pulling out of their collective, er, exhaust pipe.

Yet consumers would save $1.7 trillion at the pump, easily offsetting higher showroom prices. The rules would also dramatically reduce oil consumption and planet-warming emissions, saving America 2.2 million barrels of oil a day and keeping six billion tons of C02 out of the atmosphere.

In the middle, Consumer Reports figured the fuel-saving tech might cost as much as $2,000, but that consumers would still come out well ahead, saving $4,600 at the pump over the life of a car, or $700 a year. Pruitt has been responding that gasoline prices, if they stay stubbornly low, will lessen those projected fuel savings. Even if he's right, so what? Apparently we should party like it’s 1999, or 2006, and delude ourselves that pump prices will never spike again. Anyone who remembers Cash for Clunkers knows what happens when they do: Detroit gets caught with its pants around its ankles, its showrooms filled with thirsty pickups and SUVs they suddenly can’t give away. My perennial question: if the industry and government won't invest in fuel efficiency and advanced technology now, when automakers are awash in sales and profits, when should they do it? During the next global recession?

Oge also disputes the view that mileage standards are some socialist plot that will compel automakers to stop building popular trucks and force consumers to buy small cars they don’t want. Instead, the standards operate on a relative scale, requiring cars and trucks of varying sizes and footprints to deliver percentage gains in efficiency. Light trucks, meaning pickups, SUVs and minivans, would still be allowed to burn nearly one-third more gasoline and emit one-third more C02 than passenger cars.

“The standards won’t force any car company to get out of the SUV business,” she says. “If you buy an SUV in 2025, it will just be more fuel efficient than the one you buy today.”

Automakers have been a too-willing party to this sad charade. Ford, GM, and others continue to say the right things in public, and their PR crews continue to cast them as innocent, passive observers to what's going on in Washington. But let's not forget: Acting as a united front, foreign and domestic automakers began lobbying to unwind fuel-economy rules within President Trump’s first two days in office. Oge says that, in her ongoing discussions with automakers, many do privately voice support for maintaining 2025 rules. They'd prefer some flexibility, of course, and continued incentives to help them develop and popularize electric cars and green technology. Yet Oge is frustrated that automakers continue to hide behind the skirts of their powerful lobbying arm, the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, rather than speaking out in defense of standards that will ultimately help their own industry.

As for the crocodile tears from automakers—that the poor American consumer won’t be able to afford a new car—I have to ask to which models they’re referring; might those be the full-sized pickups, priced from $30,000 to nearly $80,000, that are overwhelmingly the best-selling vehicles in America? If you can afford a freaking Ford F-Series, would the prospect of paying $1,000 extra for significantly higher mileage—or even $2,000 or $3,000—really force you into a Smart ForTwo, instead?

Just yesterday, Ford boasted that the brand’s average transaction price has soared to a record $36,300, spurred by sales of (wait for it) full-size pickups and SUV’s, like the new Expedition. According to Kelley Blue Book, consumers shelled out a record $36,113 for the average new car in December 2018. Fast forward to 2025, and that figure will likely be closer to $40,000. And that's the average car, not some Mercedes S-Class whose buyers won't even blink at spending a bit more.

Now, let's even grant the dubious idea that an extra $1,000 or $2,000 on the sticker might radically change your approach to a $40,000 car that you've already decided you love. That shopper could forego one or two non-essential options—the leather trim, the surround-view camera, the upgraded audio system—totally defray the cost of the mileage-goosing technology, and still pocket thousands of dollars in fuel savings. Hell, dealers might easily subsidize some of the cost in rebates or lease deals to keep you interested, as they've always done to move the metal.

The point is that the "affordability" argument is a total canard, yet I've seen one auto analyst after another sniffing in approval over this crock of industry bullshit. Some analysts raise the specter of consumers being forced to hang onto vehicles a bit longer, or even (gasp!) choosing a used car instead. Oh, the horror.

Yes, we're all aware that many Americans would rather spend their precious auto dollars on anything but fuel efficiency, such as those leather seats and audio systems. All that requires is a little attitude adjustment. Let's not forget another point of regulation and taxation, the carrot-and-stick approach to influencing consumer behavior: if the price of fuel-saving tech, or an inevitable spike in gasoline prices, forces some people to reconsider their priorities, whether by ditching some frivolous options, downsizing, or choosing a slightly more-affordable model, so be it. Personally, if the feds raised gas taxes by 50 cents per gallon overnight to help repair our sorry-ass roads and bridges, I'd support it. And I wouldn’t feel a whit of sympathy for the poseurs who buy mammoth pickups and SUVs to cart groceries, or commute solo—buy a conventional car, or a more-efficient truck, and join the rest of the rational world. If you can still afford your over-scaled, low-mileage truck, go for it, just don't expect the rest of us to subsidize your hobby, your self-image, or your carbon-dioxide emissions.

Ah, you're a hard-working contractor? Why didn't you say so? I know where you can find a nice, used Toyota Tacoma, or heavy-duty Chevy diesel, for very little money. The idea that working folks "need" a brand-new Ford Super Duty King Ranch to do the job is just part of Detroit's insidious, self-serving propaganda regarding trucks, from Chevy's Heartbeat of America to today's halftime exhortations from Denis Leary.

I can understand Trump and his regulators being sensitive to the needs and realities of business, the economy, employees, and shareholders; that’s actually a great thing. But with this EPA, there’s not even a pretense of balancing the interests of automakers and the economy with those of the environment and global competitiveness. It’s only fair to ask: if these 2025 standards were so unreasonable, what would a reasonable standard be?