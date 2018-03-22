Disgraceful Dashcam Video Proves Uber Is the Theranos of Self-Driving

I've long suspected that 99% of claims from self-driving companies were BS, but I didn't think it was this bad:

Even if you believe self-driving cars may someday reduce road fatalities—and I do believe that—this dashcam video is an icepick in the face of the argument that anyone at Uber gives a damn about anyone's safety, including that of their own test drivers.

Not only was I wrong, but The Human Driving Manifesto —which I jokingly wrote in response to the ever increasing storm of self-driving clickbait—was more accurate than I ever could have guessed, because now that the Tempe police have release dashcam footage of the fatal crash , all of the following points are perfectly clear:

I was trying to give Uber the benefit of the doubt. I was wrong.

Yesterday I wrote " Elaine Herzberg's Death Isn't Uber's Tragedy. It's Ours ," in which I called out the hypocrisy of a country that tolerates 100 deaths by human drivers a day, but won't tolerate one by machine. I was referring, of course, to the tragic death of Elaine Herzberg, who was struck and killed by a self-driving Uber test vehicle this past Sunday in Tempe, Arizona, just one of ten pedestrians killed in that state last week.

Little did I know how prescient that would turn out to be.

Two weeks ago, The Drive published " The Human Driving Manifesto ," in which I claimed there was absolutely no evidence self-driving cars were safer than humans—at least not yet—and that we have a moral obligation to improve human driving safety even regardless.

Last week, the hilarious Jason Calcanis excerpted a chapter from Angel , a book he wrote about investing in Silicon Valley and about why he passed on Theranos, the blood testing company whose technology was recently revealed to be fraudulent garbage. He explains how investors were tricked and placated by great public relations, and the whole farce wasn't exposed until one skeptic went to a Walgreens to find that the machines didn't work at all. In fact, Walgreens brought Theranos into stores without even testing the hardware .

This is a catastrophe for Uber. It's also a catastrophe for the Tempe police, who were wrong when they said Herzberg's death was "likely unavoidable" because she "abruptly darted out in front of the car." A slow moving pedestrian at night—well beyond human line of sight—is precisely what radar and Lidar sensors are supposed to see. This is precisely the type of crash self-driving cars are designed to prevent. Uber blew it. Almost $80 billion has been invested in self-driving cars, billions of it by Uber (a company that knows no shame), all of it based on the narrative that machines will be safer than people. Self-driving companies like Uber—none of which want to share data on their actual progress—have been flowing like water to states like Arizona and Nevada, where the risk-friendly and regulation-averse whores in government have welcomed them with open wallets. If safety is the goal, then one would assume the development of safety technologies would maximize safety at every turn, literally and figuratively. Not at Uber. The Fatal Dashcam Video Based on the video, Uber's self-driving car—in which a "safety" driver was present—is actually less safe than the average human driver in a stock Volvo fresh off the showroom floor. The worst part? The crash can't be blamed on one or even two people. It's clearly the fault of countless people whose names we don't yet know, all of whom should go down in the history of self-driving as supporting actors in the most expensive and disastrous show of the self-driving season. In the theater of shame that has been Uber, that's saying a lot. Let's start at the site of the accident, and ask some questions about responsibility. There's a lot to go around.

Alex Roy/Tempe PD Elaine Herzberg and her reflective sneakers come into view.

The Victim Elaine Herzberg was jaywalking. It was dark. She was struck and killed by a car at or near the speed limit. Had it been any other car driven by a human, legal responsibility would almost certainly fall on the victim. But that's not what happened. Elaine Herzberg was killed by a machine presumed to meet a higher standard, a standard its creators refuse to divulge, and its supporters take on faith. Sound familiar? Then I've got some blood-testing technology to sell you. Human standards are pathetic in America, but at least they exist. We could raise them tomorrow for a fraction of the $80 billion spent on self-driving cars. We could also invest in safety automation that works brilliantly in aviation, but I've already written that article. Uber needs to answer for this. How about that safety driver?

Alex Roy/Tempe PD Uber's "safety" driver failing to do her job in the seconds before the crash.

The "Safety" Driver What is the purpose of a safety driver? To take control—whether it's steering or braking—in order to prevent an impact the self-driving car cannot. That didn't happen here. Why not? Partially because it was at night and the headlights may not have illuminated Herzberg until it was too late, and partially because the safety driver wasn't paying attention. The safety driver doesn't appear to have applied the brakes until after the impact, further indicating lack of readiness. I'm not convinced this particular "safety" driver could have done better even in daylight. Her eyes are glued to whatever device is in her hand. The safety driver certainly bears some moral responsibility, and depending on the nature of her employment contract, she may bear some legal responsibility as well. And that's before we know anything about what kind of training, if any, Uber gives its "safety" drivers. Oh, did I mentioned that the driver had a history of traffic violations dating back to 1998? And that Uber claimed she passed all background checks? Uber, you've got a minimum standard problem. The New York Times suggested the driver might have been at fault because her hands weren't hovering above the steering wheel, "which is what most backup drivers are instructed to do because it allows them to take control of the car quickly in the case of an emergency." I've never heard that, although I often do it while using Tesla Autopilot, which is only a semi-autonomous system. If you don't place your hands on the Tesla's wheel periodically, Autopilot disengages. What is supposed to happen in a self-driving Uber test car? I can't wait for that courtroom revelation. Uber's Self-Driving Division Some days I really feel for new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, who seems to be a good guy who perhaps deserves better than the deepening pit left him by Kalanick. On the other hand, Wikipedia says he's paid $96.5M a year, so one would think Uber can afford a sufficient number of experts, ethicists, and engineers to run a professional self-driving car program. One would also think Dara would know what questions to ask of his own team, and whom to hire. Think again. If you want ethics, hire Sterling Anderson, co-founder of Aurora. The more you know about self-driving cars, the more pathetic the video appears, and the worse it looks for Uber's management, all the way to the top. If the Uber safety driver's job is to monitor the road to prevent an impact, what measures did Uber take to ensure they do so? The answer would seem to be none, despite having an interior video camera. Is this video ever reviewed, even after an uneventful drive? If not, why not? Is the video live-streamed back to Uber? If so, is anyone watching it? If not, why not? Uber obviously has some image recognition and machine learning capabilities. Are they using it on the footage to determine safety driver awareness? If not, why not? Software from startups like Affectiva can interpret human facial activity in real time. Autoliv demonstrated similar software at CES three months ago. Cadillac offers a Driver Monitoring System (DMS) on the CT6 as part of their excellent SuperCruise semi-autonomous system. When Dave Maher and I broke the Cannonball Run record cross-country, we had a great analog safety solution: the second person monitors the driver's condition and looks for objects in the road with a pair of gyro-stabilized binoculars. Our Cannonball safety system looked like this:

Alex Roy/32 Hours 7 Minutes

It did not look like THIS:

Tempe PD