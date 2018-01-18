Doug DeMuro's Semi-Autonomous Systems Round-Up Is Beyond Stupid—It's Potentially Dangerous

Automotive YouTuber/entertainer Doug DeMuro recently wrote the dumbest, most misguided and irresponsible article I've read since Motor Trend's foolish Audi A8 story. That's saying a lot, because the landscape of idiotic self-driving media coverage is vast.

But DeMuro's example isn't funny this time, because it's not just people's wallets at stake. It's their lives.

DeMuro just published "7 Best Semi-Autonomous Systems Available Right Now" on Auto Trader—a publication that can afford to hire someone with actual technical knowledge to cover topics outside its wheelhouse—and it's everything wrong about legacy media's auto-tech content, all wrapped up in 1,000 words of press release "journalism".

Guiding people toward spending thousands of dollars on options the author has neither tested nor understands is unethical. That people have been killed due to such misunderstandings makes it immoral. That DeMuro claims one of the systems allows fully autonomous driving is stupidly dangerous.

The bigger the audience, the greater the responsibility to tell the truth. We are what we do when it counts. Doug has millions of subscribers; laziness and/or stupidity are not excuses. Lives are at stake. It counts.

I've dismantled Doug DeMuro before for attempting actual journalism, which is not his forte. No one likes getting speeding tickets, yet people couldn't get enough of DeMuro's bucket of ignorant slop claiming Waze could replace radar detectors. Or how about the time he published his Tesla Model 3 review, before anyone else, and managed to reveal nothing of value about the car?

He and his defenders claim he's not a journalist, but an entertainer. I totally agree. DeMuro is an entertainer. His videos get millions of views. He might even be the millennial Jay Leno, twenty years before the big money and bigger car collection. The sad difference between DeMuro and Leno is that Leno doesn't pretend to be an expert on anything he doesn't know about.

This time, DeMuro's article qualifies as neither journalism nor entertainment. It's devoid of his usual humor, and there's no useful information. There is some data, however.

(Message to Doug: data ≠ information.)

Grouping seven behaviorally complex and notably differentiated semi-autonomous driving systems on a single "best" list is like saying every car with 300-400 horsepower is great, which is too stupid even for DeMuro to say. Well, maybe.

Technology is only as good as our understanding of it. Semi-autonomous driving systems are comprised of multiple safety sub-systems. How, when, and where those systems work, and whether they work in harmony, is everything.

No one has yet come up with a comprehensive method of testing and comparing the usefulness, safety, and efficacy of semi-autonomous driving systems. (I took a stab in my Cadillac SuperCruise vs Tesla Autopilot comparo, a comparison of two systems that required 7,000 words.) Mandatory criteria would have to include:

Hardware: Does it have Lidar? How many radars? What type? What's the range? Software: Is it upgradeable? Does it have over-the-air (OTA) updates? Driver Monitoring System (DMS): Does it have one? Does it include a camera? Hands-off intervals: How long can you take your hands off the wheel? How long should you take your hands off the wheel? Effectiveness: How good is lane-keeping? How well does it prevent cut-ins? Comfort: Does it drive like a skilled or unskilled human? Confidence: Does the system inspire confidence and encourage or discourage use? Transition Warning System (TWS): How clear are warnings that tell the driver he must take control of the vehicle? How loud are they? How far in advance of takeover do they sound? User Interface (UI): How is the system engaged/controlled? Situational Awareness: Does it have a situational awareness display? What is displayed? Operational Domain: Where does it work?

Without knowing the answers to these questions, recommending any such system to anyone is reprehensible.

DeMuro's review is reprehensible. Let's get into why. (DeMuro's text in italics.)

7 Best Semi-Autonomous Systems Available Right Now

There's no doubt about it: autonomous cars are coming. And while fully autonomous cars are undoubtedly still a few years away, several automakers are rolling out semi-autonomous systems that are getting ever closer to the idea of jumping inside the car and letting it take over from there.

Half-true. Autonomous cars—also known as SAE Level 4 or 5—are coming. But WTF does "...semi-autonomous systems that are getting closer to the idea of.." actually mean?

On an engineering level, there is no reason to believe that Level 2 or Level 3 semi-autonomous systems are a developmental path to deploying Level 4 or higher. Waymo, Google's self-driving spinoff, was so skeptical of the safety of semi-autonomous systems they decided to skip Level 3 altogether.

On a functional level, driving systems are either autonomous, or they're not. Humans are either in the loop, or they're not. Humans are either responsible, or they're not. Semi-autonomy doesn't change that. Just because a semi-autonomous system is engaged doesn't make the car self-driving, and it never relieves the driver of responsibility. The notion that even the best semi-autonomy gets one closer to true autonomy is the thinking that killed Josh Brown when his Tesla ran in that truck.

The next sentence is where Doug starts to go off the rails.

The seven systems we've listed below—all of which are out right now or are coming out very shortly—represent the best in autonomous driving technology you can buy today, even if they don't quite let you sleep or watch TV while you're cruising down the road.

The title says "7 Best Semi-Autonomous Systems Available Right Now", but DeMuro states some "are coming out shortly." If some are coming out shortly, how does Doug know those are among the best? Has he driven all these systems? Has he driven any of them? There's no evidence he has, nor is there any evidence he went on the press junkets where he might have learned more about them.

So these aren't necessarily the best, because responsibly rating something as "the best," or even among "the best," would require hands-on experience and meaningful comparison.

Audi Traffic Jam Pilot

Expected to be out late this year or early next year in the Audi A8 sedan, Traffic Jam Pilot isn't a fully autonomous technology that's designed to be used in all cases, but it's a system that can take over driving where you (likely) desire autonomous technology the most—in heavy traffic. Functional below 60 kilometers per hour (around 37 miles per hour), the system can steer, accelerate, brake and even come to a complete stop and start up again so you don't have to constantly move on and off the brakes and make minor adjustments to the steering wheel as you sit in bumper-to-bumper traffic. No word yet on whether you have to keep your hands on the wheel (or periodically touch the wheel) in order to keep the feature active, like some other systems.

This is either lifted directly from an Audi press release, or regurgitates one.

The last sentence appears to refer to what's called a Driver Monitoring System (DMS). I consider an active system, like Cadillac's SuperCruise camera that is always pointed at the driver, absolutely essential for safe hands-off use. Omission of such is a major safety issue mitigated only by a serious Transition Warning System (TWS) and shorter hands-off intervals, which Tesla has been evolving toward since their Autopilot was originally released in late 2015.

Doug admits he doesn't know whether Audi will include a DMS, and nothing is stated about the TWS, potential intervals, or any other criteria. The most important fact—that the Audi A8 includes a Lidar sensor, which many believe to be safety-critical—is omitted. Which means we don't even know if Audi's system is good, let alone one of "the best."

BMW Traffic Jam Assistant

Much like Audi's Traffic Jam Pilot system above, BMW's Traffic Jam Assistant isn't a fully autonomous system to be used at all times, but rather a semi-autonomous feature that takes away some of the monotony of sitting in heavy, bumper-to-bumper, stop-and-go traffic. When you're in such a setting (at very low speeds), Traffic Jam Assistant can take over all steering, braking and accelerating, meaning you no longer have to actually carry out the mind-numbing tasks of stop-and-go driving. Unfortunately, Traffic Jam Assistant generally requires you to keep your hands on the wheel, even if it's doing the steering and working the pedals.

Another apparent rehash of a manufacturer press release. Sensors? TWS? DMS? To call this a semi-autonomous system in the same league as Tesla's groundbreaking Autopilot or Cadillac's brilliant SuperCruise is the height of laziness. This is glorified ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System). I learned almost nothing here.

Cadillac SuperCruise

Cadillac bills its "Super Cruise" system as the "world's first true hands-free driving system" on the theory that, unlike other systems, it doesn't really require driver intervention: According to Cadillac, if you drive on the brand's mapped routes, you can let the system drive your vehicle for hours on end without a problem—and without ever tapping the steering wheel to let the system know you're there. Unfortunately, the caveat is that you have to drive on Cadillac's mapped routes for the system to work—and right now, Cadillac has mapped a mere 130,000 miles of highways in the United States and Canada, far short of the 4.8 million total miles of road in the two countries. Regardless, the system is impressive, and it's available right now in the Cadillac CT6 luxury sedan.