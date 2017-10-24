Terrified New York Times Columnist Confuses Volvo with Magical "Driverless Car"

Another doozy from the piece, which unfortunately follows the true statement that this technology is improving rapidly: “Within a few years, many cars will have sophisticated crash-avoidance systems.”

Come again? Here is his best chance to laud some of Volvo's most winning technology, and he blows it: The S90 that Leonhardt claims to be testing already comes standard with a sophisticated crash-avoidance system, including automated braking for cars and pedestrians. Dude, that's part of the reason your Volvo stopped before it hit that Ford! The same goes for literally dozens of mainstream models that cost far less than the Volvo, including every Subaru with the EyeSight system; and luxury cars so sophisticated that they can identify in real time the species of large hoofed animal -- deer, moose, camel, horse – that they’re about to smack, so as to avoid endangering humans over, say, a darting squirrel or stray kitty cat. (PETA may not approve, but it’s likely the correct, interspecies take on the old Trolley Problem).

I eagerly await the Times' next, spine-tingling glimpse of the autonomous future. Entitled “I Was Kidnapped by a Mind-Controlling Car from Mars,” it will reveal technology that experts are calling a “navigation system,” or “GPS.” This device will use invisible signals from outer space to fix a car’s position on the planet, track its occupants and guide the car toward its final destination, with no help from that emotionally unstable human who can't fold a map anyway. Crazy, right? Here’s a sneak peek:

Suddenly, I realized that my car not only knew where I was headed, but was determined to take me there, without even letting me stop to relieve myself. This HAL 2000 -- or maybe that’s HAL 2035 – then ordered me to “turn left on Lilliput Lane,” in a voice that I found spookily inhuman, and bossy at that. The automaton never once asked for my advice, and was clearly unaware of the trauma that would result, since I attended elementary school on Lilliput Lane and was often bullied on that very street. Clearly, these new “Driverless Directions” are as wizardly as Gandalf on an Interstate quest. Yet who, one wonders, will rule us all? What if this system asks me to drive off a bridge? Would every other driver do it, too? What if Russian hackers, directed by Putin himself, force me to turn hard right, straight to the nearest voting booth?

It's easy to poke fun at the Gray Lady, but honestly, they're about the 1000th publication to overplay its hand on autonomous cars. There is some good, if obvious, stuff in the piece. Leonhardt underlines that 37,000 American died in vehicle crashes last year, including most of a family in his own community; and the fact that automation has played a major role in nearly eliminating fatal crashes in commercial airliners, with the last one coming in 2009.

“Technology creates an opportunity to save lives,” he writes. “Computers don’t get drowsy, drunk or distracted by text messages, and they don’t have blind spots.”

And this, regarding the lack of perspective when it comes to the potential benefits of (actual) autonomous cars:

“I expect that we will agonize about using them, out of both legitimate caution and irrational fear. Any driverless crashes will be sensationalized, as has already happened, while we ignore tens of thousands of deaths from human crashes.”

The story cites university research that shows how people illogically resist ceding control to computers. Human subjects consistently gloss over and rationalize their own mistakes, however numerous, yet obsess over the tiniest computer error, to the point that they're reluctant to use the machine. But Leonhardt undermines his own argument, finding fault with the Volvo system for which he himself creates unreasonable expectations:

“The technology for semi-driverless cars still isn’t good enough or cheap enough. The $50,000 Volvo I was driving — like a Tesla I’ve tried — got confused by unpainted lane lines, for instance, and I had to take over.”