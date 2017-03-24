Koenigsegg Has a Four-Year Waiting List

"We have a four-year waiting list, and we want to make that shorter, because it's getting tougher and tougher to sell cars with deliveries four or five years later. What does the world look like in four-five years, right? It's really getting the order stock out a little bit faster, that's the main focus, so we can get down to maybe 2-2.5 years, because there are so many customers who want to order more cars! Some of them are even ordering them now (at the show) despite the 4-5 year waiting list, but we have many many more that'd come after seeing let's say a 2-2.5 year list. That's the biggest challenge. We aim this year to be at the rate of 25 cars per year. Whether that happens, it's difficult to say exactly because we're ramping up in so many areas. I hope by the end of the year after, we're at 30, at least. Then, we need to set up new buildings and things like that. So this year - including the Agera RS as we're still building them - between 16-20 cars."