Watch a Ford Focus RS Plow its Way Through The Snow

When you think of a snowplow, you normally imagine a large pickup or SUV with a steel blade affixed to the front of it—not a high-performance hatchback. However, there are acceptations to everything and this spunky Ford Focus RS is here to prove that. As we've made clear in previous articles on The Drive, the Ford Focus RS has a killer all-wheel-drive system and its 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 350 horsepower is plenty power for snow removal. Couple that with a low front fascia, and, voilà—you have a little snowplow.

As you can see in this video by owner Daniel Ivanovics, the light blue Ford Focus RS is able to easily blast through approximately 18 inches of snow in a parking lot in Reykjavik, Iceland. Unfortunately, we don't know what tires the driver is running, but we can safely assume they're not Michelin Super Sport tires the RS comes equipped with.

On a side note, Ivanovics had only owned the Focus RS for three days before hooning it in the snow.