Was Lamborghini's Record-Breaking Nurburgring Lap Legitimate?

Lamborghini announced Wednesday that it had beaten the Nordschleife production car record by five seconds with its new Huracan Performante...but some Nurburgring experts say something fishy seems to be afoot with the new lap time.

Bridge to Gantry's Dale Lomas explained his theory in a blog post Friday. Lomas said that the lap time, which was recorded as 6:52 around the 12.9-mile German race track, does not make sense when eying the digital speedometer overlayed on the video the automaker posted to YouTube. Because of the inaccuracies that he has unearthed, Lomas thinks it's possible the video was sped up during editing...which could be why the speeds don't make sense.

Assuming that the speeds shown in the video are based on readings sent from a GPS speedometer and not a wheel sensor speedometer on the car, Lomas took note of some speed discrepancies that appear to have come up in Lamborghini's video.