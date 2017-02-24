Watch a Supercharged Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Unleash Hell on the Dyno
This Shelby Mustang revs so loud, you can see the camera shake
Lethal Performance Inc just posted a video of its supercharged 2016 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350...and it is a little terrifying. The video features a supercharged GT350 on Power by the Hour's dyno unleashing a symphony of demonic sounds. At first you just hear a little supercharger whine—then the operator presses on the gas, the 2.9-liter Whipple supercharger springs to life, causing all hell to break loose.
The standard 2016 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 comes with 526 horsepower, but thanks to a Whipple supercharger, JMS Fuelmax fuel pump booster, Injector Dynamics ID1000s and a custom Lund Racing Tune, the Lethal Performance GT350 makes 819rwhp. You can hear every one of those ponies blast through the quad exhaust during the video (and in a second video posted on SVT Performance).
Unfortunately they do not mention the 0-60 times of the supercharged GT350, but we can assume it is considerably lower than the 4.3 seconds it takes the stock GT350 to hit 60 mph.
If anyone has a modified Mustang that they want to share with us, please feel free to leave a comment below; we may feature it here on the site.
