Watch a Supercharged Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Unleash Hell on the Dyno

This Shelby Mustang revs so loud, you can see the camera shake

By Max Goldberg
Lethal Performance
Max GoldbergView Max Goldberg's Articles

Lethal Performance Inc just posted a video of its supercharged 2016 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350...and it is a little terrifying. The video features a supercharged GT350 on Power by the Hour's dyno unleashing a symphony of demonic sounds. At first you just hear a little supercharger whine—then the operator presses on the gas, the 2.9-liter Whipple supercharger springs to life, causing all hell to break loose.

The standard 2016 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 comes with 526 horsepower, but thanks to a Whipple supercharger, JMS Fuelmax fuel pump booster, Injector Dynamics ID1000s and a custom Lund Racing Tune, the Lethal Performance GT350 makes 819rwhp. You can hear every one of those ponies blast through the quad exhaust during the video (and in a second video posted on SVT Performance). 

Unfortunately they do not mention the 0-60 times of the supercharged GT350, but we can assume it is considerably lower than the 4.3 seconds it takes  the stock GT350 to hit 60 mph.

If anyone has a modified Mustang that they want to share with us, please feel free to leave a comment below; we may feature it here on the site.

MORE TO READ