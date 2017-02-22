When a Porsche 911 Turbo S Races a French Military Helicopter, Who Wins?

By now, we're all pretty well familiar with the explosive accelerative prowess of the 991-generation Porsche 911 Turbo and Turbo S. Thanks to a combination of a 560-horsepower twin-turbo flat-six engine, a rapid-fire dual clutch transmission, an all-wheel-drive system feeding power to four wheels clad in giant, sticky rubber, and a pinch of Swabian witchcraft, the current 911 Turbo S can launch itself from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 2.6 seconds—which is as fast or faster than pretty much any car not named after a Serbian electrician.

But what about a helicopter?

Not some piddly little chopper like the Bell 206, either. No, how would the Porsche 911 Turbo S stack up in a drag race against the likes of a badass military flying machine?

Well, the lucky bastards at France's Automoto had the chance to find out. In a video released on YouTube on Monday, they pitted the Turbo S against two of the French army's best choppers: the NHIndustries NH90 transport helicopter, and the Eurocopter Tiger attack bird.

How did the Porsche fare against the mil-spec hardware? Well, you'll just have to watch and see. (If you're too impatient to sit through all the French chatter, the two races happen at 1:45 and 2:50.)