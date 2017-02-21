Ford Uses the Mustang to Recreate a Classic Chase Through Paris in Virtual Reality
Hang off the front of a new Ford Mustang as it claims Paris as its own for a VR version of C’etait un Rendez-Vous.
Could you think of anything more romantic than ripping across Paris in a loud red muscle car, in a race to meet up with your lover at the break of dawn? Probably not. And apparently, Ford feels the same way.
Ford is recreating Claude Lelouch's classic short film C’était un Rendez‑Vous using a new Mustang and 360-degree virtual reality cameras to celebrate the film's 40th anniversary. In the new clip, you get a tour of Montmarte, the Arc de Triomphe, and Sacré Cœur Basilica as the sun comes up. Oh, and also a very close-up view of the front-end of a Mustang.
“I had goose bumps watching C’etait un Rendez-Vous forty years later in virtual reality," said Lelouch. "At the time, my movie was about the feeling of freedom and the pleasure driving generates. I knew that Ford would do more than just a tribute to the original in this new version. I am delighted to see the Mustang again and to close the loop 50 years after A Man and a Woman.”
Though it couldn't be seen in the original film, the car used for filming in the original's release was a Mercedes-Benz 450SEL. 40 years later, the Mustang is now apparently the car of choice for a French rendezvous.
