Watch a Speeding Leopard 2A4 Tank Completely Obliterate a BMW 3 Series

Every four years, the Summer Olympics showcase the world's greatest athletes competing in some of mankind's most fundamental sports: Running. Throwing things. As of 2020, climbing. But none of those hold a candle to the action at the annual Strong Europe Tank Challenge in Germany, where tanker teams from armies around the globe gather to see who can best crush an old BMW 3 Series.

There's obviously a lot more to the event in terms of skill competitions, expertise, and building camaraderie between participating nations. It's a decathlon of sorts for tank crews, and a NATO-approved foil to Russia's similar Tank Biathlon gathering. So delegations come for the armed geopolitics, and they stay for the smashing of cars. That part isn't an official competition so much as a chance to have some fun.

The clip that's been spreading like wildfire on Facebook and elsewhere recently shows a German-made Leopard 2A4 tank storming down a dirt path toward a mid-1990s BMW 3 Series sedan. With a top speed of about 45 mph, the tank looks and sounds pretty much maxed out charging at the E36, its 1,479-horsepower MTU MB 873 diesel mill roaring with unstoppable doom.