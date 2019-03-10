A 1994 Toyota Supra With 11,200 Miles Just Sold for a Monstrous $173,600

If you were to ask a car enthusiast what car would be considered Toyota's all-time greatest achievement, how would they respond? Chances are, you'd receive a response which includes the famous MK4 Supra. It seemed like only yesterday we were jaw-dropped over a six-figure Supra which held the title of most expensive of its kind ever sold at an online auction. Now, the bidders are at it again—this time running up a car with more miles to $173,600. Yes, you read that correctly. $173,600. That's 19 pounds of 20-dollar bills, 383 pounds of one-dollar bills, or 1,913 pounds of nickels. But, most importantly, it's the latest going rate for a like-new Supra with low miles on the clock.

via RM Sotheby's

Even the auction service, RM Sotheby's, expected the car to fetch somewhere between $100,000 and $120,000, but nowhere near the 45 percent premium above the estimated cost that the buyer paid. This particular Supra features not only the desirable twin-turbo 2JZ-GTE power plant but also a six-speed manual transmission. To seal the deal, the car also has the optional factory targa top and is finished in slick Toyota Black with contrasting tan interior.

via RM Sotheby's