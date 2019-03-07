Mercedes-Benz SLR Could Return, Trademark Filing Suggests

A new trademark filing by Mercedes-Benz's parent company Daimler suggests that the company could be preparing to revive the SLR supercar. On March 1, a New York-based law firm filed on Daimler's behalf with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the rights to the the "SLR" name as pertaining to "land vehicles and structural parts thereof."

The Drive via USPTO

SLR was a name used by Mercedes-Benz between 2003 and 2009 for a front-engined, rear-wheel-drive grand touring car named the SLR McLaren, developed with the input of then-partner McLaren Formula 1 Team. It featured a 5.4-liter, supercharged V-8 making 617 horsepower and 575 pound-feet of torque, which made it one of the fastest cars sold in its era. Mercedes-Benz succeeded the model in 2010 with the SLS AMG, which in turn was replaced in 2014 by the Mercedes-AMG GT.

Daimler 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss