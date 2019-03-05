The Hot Wheels Legends Tour Is Headed to 18 Cities Across the US in 2019

Mention the name Hot Wheels and it’s likely you have a fond memory from childhood of these 1/64 scale cars—I certainly do. Hot Wheels ran the gamut in recreating realistic production vehicles to those based on wild outlandish designs that captured the imagination of youth and tossed aside the constraints of adulthood. In 2018, Hot Wheels scoured the country looking for passionate custom automotive builders in the inaugural Hot Wheels Legends Tour. The tour spanned 15 states, attracted 3,600 custom builds and over 65,000 fans. At each stop along the tour, 15 finalists were chosen but in the end, only one person would walk away with the title of Hot Wheels Legend.

Hot Wheels There is no shortage of creativity along the Hot Wheels Legends Tour.

The 2019 Hot Wheels Legends Tour is back and Mattel will follow the same format and add three additional cites to the tour schedule. Builds will be judged by a talented team of judges consisting of Hot Wheels designers and automotive influencers, who will select one finalist from each stop based on the criteria of authenticity, creativity, and garage spirit. “Hot Wheels cars are known for their outrageous designs that not only look cool, but also perform,” says Chris Down, Global Head of Hot Wheels, “At each Legends Tour stop, originality usually draws us in first. Our design team creates hundreds of different models every single year, so it really takes something special to break through.” Each finalist will win a trip to 2019 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, where they will be judged side-by-side to determine a grand prize winner. The chosen one will also be inducted into the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends, a collection of one-of-a-kind cars that embody the brand’s challenger spirit and legendary design.

Hot Wheels The inaugural 2018 Hot Wheels Legends Tour winner Luis Rodriguez and his 2JetZ.