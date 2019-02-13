Toyota Adds British Racing Green to the 86's International Portfolio

The Toyota 86 British Green Limited edition is new for 2019 and comes fitted with a unique set of 10-spoke aluminum wheels and a two-tone black and tan interior. Unfortunately, this special edition 86 will not be sold in the U.S. or anywhere else outside of Japan.

Performance wise, nothing has changed when compared to the standard Toyota 86, which is powered by a 2.0-liter, naturally aspirated, four-cylinder Boxer engine which produces 205 horsepower and 156 pound-feet of torque. The engine sends power to the rear wheels via a standard six-speed manual or an optional six-speed automatic gearbox.