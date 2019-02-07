2020 Subaru Legacy: Seventh-Gen Family Sedan Adds New Touring Trim, Loads of New Tech

Year, Make, Model: 2020 Subaru Legacy

Topline: A new 260 horsepower, 2.4-liter, turbocharged Boxer engine in the new XT trim highlights a slew of changes in the seventh-generation family sedan.

What's New: The 2020 Legacy is built on the Subaru Global Platform, which was launched in 2017. The new platform offers increased safety and dynamics along with reduced noise, vibrations, and harshness.

When the Legacy goes on sale this fall, it will be available in six trim levels: Base, Premium, Sport, Limited, Limited XT, and Touring XT. The non-XT models will be powered by a 182 horsepower, 2.5-liter Boxer and the XT models will be powered by the new 2.4-liter powerplant. Regardless of the engine choice, all Legacy models will feature a Lineartronic continuously variable transmission, auto stop/start, and Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel-Drive with Active Torque Vectoring.