2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition: An Orange-Licious Birthday

Year, Make, Model: 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition Top Line: As promised, Mazda took the wraps off of a special edition of its much-loved MX-5 at the Chicago Auto Show on Thursday. It celebrates the roadster's 30th birthday at the very same auto show where the O.G. Miata first debuted in 1989.

What's New: To celebrate three decades since the world first clapped eyes on the NA Miata, Mazda has given its latest special edition sports car an exclusive coat of orange paint imaginatively dubbed Racing Orange. The vitamin C theme extends inside with orange trim gracing the seats, door cards, dash, and shift knob. Peeking behind the wheels are orange brake calipers (Brembos up front, Nissins in the rear). Speaking of wheels, the 30th Anniversary Edition also gets forged Rays ZE40 RS30 aluminum wheels that were apparently developed exclusively for this car. Of course, it wouldn't be a special edition motor vehicle without a badge that sets it apart from its less special stablemates and the 30th Anniversary MX-5 is no different.

