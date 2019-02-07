2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition: An Orange-Licious Birthday
Sporting swanky new paint and Rays wheels, this sizzling variant of the 30-year-old Miata will be limited to 3,000 units.
Year, Make, Model: 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition
Top Line: As promised, Mazda took the wraps off of a special edition of its much-loved MX-5 at the Chicago Auto Show on Thursday. It celebrates the roadster's 30th birthday at the very same auto show where the O.G. Miata first debuted in 1989.
What's New: To celebrate three decades since the world first clapped eyes on the NA Miata, Mazda has given its latest special edition sports car an exclusive coat of orange paint imaginatively dubbed Racing Orange. The vitamin C theme extends inside with orange trim gracing the seats, door cards, dash, and shift knob. Peeking behind the wheels are orange brake calipers (Brembos up front, Nissins in the rear).
Speaking of wheels, the 30th Anniversary Edition also gets forged Rays ZE40 RS30 aluminum wheels that were apparently developed exclusively for this car. Of course, it wouldn't be a special edition motor vehicle without a badge that sets it apart from its less special stablemates and the 30th Anniversary MX-5 is no different.
Quotable: "After 30 years and with more than 1 million examples sold, Mazda feels that the MX-5 is no longer its own creation," reads Mazda's press release. "It belongs to the fans around the world who have supported the development of the model."
What You Need to Know: The 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition will be limited to 3,000 units consisting of both soft- and retractable-fastback RF hardtop models.
On top of the exclusive cosmetic goodies, Mazda will throw in Recaro seats, Bilstein dampers for manual transmission examples, a nine-speaker Bose stereo, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Can't have any non-Anniversary Edition owners one-upping you on the equipment front now, can we?
- RELATED2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Review: Which Is Best, Classic Convertible or Sexy Retractable Hardtop?In 2019, the Great Mazda Miata debate rages on like never before.READ NOW
- RELATEDMazda Teases Special Edition MX-5 to Celebrate Miata's 30th BirthdayThe unveiling of the orange roadster will take place at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Global Mazda MX-5 Cup Season to Feature More Powerful Cars, $375K in ScholarshipsRising stars will show their worth on the national stage with hopes of moving onwards and upwards in the professional ranks.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Mazda CX-5 First Drive: Turbo Power and a Swanky Interior Take a Good Crossover to New HeightsA nasty, wintry mix of Canadian weather showed why Mazda's top-selling crossover is even better for 2019.READ NOW
- RELATEDA Vinyl Wrap Turned This Bride's Mazda Miata Into Her 'Something Blue'How do you liven up a 20-year-old NA-generation MX-5? Throw a nice matte wrap over its dated white paint.READ NOW