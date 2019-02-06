The Acura NSX Turns 30 Today, and It's Celebrating With This Emotional Throwback Video

This week marks the 30th anniversary of the debut of the iconic Acura NSX, a back-to-basics Japanese supercar that took the world by storm at the 1989 Chicago Auto Show with its aggressive styling and nearly flawless driving dynamics. In honor of its appearance at the 2019 edition of the show, Acura released a sweet throwback video that's bound to please old and young fans alike. Feeling old, yet?

Thirty years may not sound like an eternity to many of you, but the reality is that automotive technology has come a very long way since the late '80s—heck, it's come a long way since the early 2000s. However, just reading some of the NSX's highlights that flash on-screen during the video makes us realize how far things have come in terms of drivetrain technology. Features such as traction control, razor-sharp handling, and "precise braking" may sound funny to most youngsters nowadays, but these characteristics were far from mainstream back in the day.

Other qualities of the NSX stand out even by today's standards, making it a true alien-like car in the early '90s. Its all-aluminum monocoque and mid-positioned 270-horsepower VTEC V-6 helped it stand out even against the most coveted European supercars—while its titanium connecting rods and everyday functionality was simply unheard of, hence the fitting accolade of "game-changer."

"Before NSX, it was always assumed that supercar performance came at the price of a comfortable interior and everyday drivability," said Jon Ikeda. "NSX shattered those notions, and raised the bar on every other exotic and supercar maker, with the effects still felt today. NSX was a huge inspiration and one of the major reasons I was drawn to join Acura nearly 30 years ago."

What will the next 30 years bring to the Japanese, American-built supercar? I guess we'll have to wait until 2049.