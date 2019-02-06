Ram 1500 Takes a Swing at GMC Sierra With Its Own Multifunction Tailgate
Thanks to this, GMC is no longer the sole company offering a versatile, Origami-like tailgate.
Truckmakers are constantly working to create innovative technologies that make the ownership experience easier for their customers, and currently, one of the areas seeing a lot of focus is the tailgate.
Now, to combat GMC, Ram is introducing a split tailgate that seemingly doubles as a Swiss Army Knife.
As we predicted last week, Ram is showing off the new tailgate at this year's Chicago Auto Show. It's a 60/40 split gate that operates like a normal tailgate—including dampening and auto release —and can also be operated individually on each side by swinging out.
“The Ram Multifunction Tailgate is intuitive to operate, and owners will find it immediately useful,” said Reid Bigland, head of the Ram brand. “Combined with Ram’s class-exclusive RamBox feature and new tailgate step, we’re taking Ram’s cargo management and storage to the next level.”
The gate comes with the spray-in bed liner and includes an optional center step to ease in entry to the bed.
This feature will go gate-to-gate with GMC's new MultiPro tailgate in an epic battle utilitarian supremacy. Both offer unique sets of functionality, so it'll be interesting to see how customers take to these new options.
The Ram Multifunction tailgate will reach dealerships during the second quarter of this year, and will be available on Ram 1500 models. The price of the new tailgate is $995, with the optional step being an additional $295.
For now, the Ram tailgate remains a half-ton offering, but it should be noted that the GMC Sierra's MultiPro gate is available on both half-ton and heavy duty trucks.
What do you think? Is something like this worth it to you or is it just another pickup doo-dad that’ll never see much use?
