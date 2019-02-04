This One-Of-One Lotus Evora Hybrid Can Be Yours for the Low Price of $195,000

The British automaker touts a simulated paddle shift "transmission" that, as its name implies, simulates a seven-speed dual-clutch. It's said to offer "less of a psychological step change for people familiar with high-performance cars" not unlike the way many modern CVTs are calibrated to simulate a more traditional torque converter automatic. The system here, though, is also able to replicate the physical jolt that comes with banging through real gears.

Lotus claims a zero-to-60 time of 4.4 seconds and a total range of over 300 miles. According to the seller, the electrified Evora is "a must for any serious car collector, or perhaps a manufacturer who wishes to acquire technological know-how." Priced at 150,000 British pounds, the unique coupe may be seen as a bargain considering the seller's claim that it cost Lotus around $30 million to manufacture. The seller also says the 414E does indeed have a VIN and could be registered for legal road use if its owner so desires.

h/t: Motor1