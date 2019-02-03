Jerry Seinfeld Sued After Selling Fake 1958 Porsche 356 Speedster for $1.5 Million
Comedians in Cars Getting Sued.
Jerry Seinfeld's lawyers find themselves busy once again as the comedian and card-carrying Porsche-file is now being sued for selling a $1.5 million classic Porsche that apparently turned out to be a fake.
According to the New York Daily News, the lawsuit was filed in Manhattan Federal Court and alleges that the Auratium Green 1958 Porsche 356 A 1500 GS/GT Carrera Speedster sold for $1,540,000 at a Gooding & Co. auction on March 11, 2016 is "inauthentic."
Sold as part of the "Jerry Seinfeld Collection" in Amelia Island, Florida, the listing advertises the Speedster as "one of approximately 56 GS/GT Carrera Speedsters built with alloy panels" and "believed to be sole example originally finished in Auratium Green." The car's "extremely rare type 692/0 four-cam engine" is also touted along with "award-winning restoration completed by European Collectibles."
The suit specifically calls out fellow car collector and Seinfeld alum Spike Feresten for being at the auction and vouching for Jerry's vehicles. "Jerry has been generous enough to let me drive an awful lot of his collection," Feresten allegedly told the crowd. "And I can tell you: They're real and they’re spectacular."
The phony Porsche was bought by a company called Fica Frio who had a "Porsche expert" examine it in preparation for a resale in March 2017. It was apparently deemed "not authentic." The expert allegedly found issue with the vehicle history file's lack of photographs documenting the restoration work.
According to the lawsuit, Seinfeld left Fica Frio a voicemail apologizing and promising to refund the purchase in full. "[I want to] offer my apology for this nuisance and assure you that you will be completely indemnified in full and not have to keep the car and get all your money back," the sitcom star allegedly said. "I did want to apologize to you personally for that happening."
“[I] would also love to know how your guys figured it out because...my guys did not, I guess, see anything amiss with the car when I bought it," Jerry allegedly added.
The lawsuit goes on to accuse Seinfeld of not following through on his promise to pay Fica Frio back. The company is now seeking the full $1.5 million purchase price on top of additional "costs incurred."
In response, Seinfeld's lawyer Orin Snyder has called the lawsuit "frivolous" and says his client "has been working in good faith to get to the bottom of this matter." Snyder has also called on Fica Frio to provide evidence that backs up their "fake car" claims.
"Nevertheless, Jerry is willing to do what’s right and fair, and we are confident the court will support the need for an outside evaluator to examine the provenance of the car," said Snyder.
- RELATEDJerry Seinfeld Says the Porsche 911 R Was Kind of His IdeaThe famously funny Porschephile just might have been responsible for the rear-engined auction darling.READ NOW
- RELATEDLawsuit Claims Jerry Seinfeld Stole Idea For Comedians in Cars Getting CoffeeComing soon: Comedians in Cars Getting Sued.READ NOW
- RELATEDJerry Seinfeld Is the World’s Best “Previous Owner”When you buy a blue-chip Porsche, buy it from a fanatical millionaire.READ NOW
- RELATEDJerry Seinfeld's 2007 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Headed to AuctionNow's your chance to follow in the footsteps of the famed Porsche fanatic.READ NOW
- RELATEDAn Idiot Tried to Race Jay Leno and Jerry Seinfeld and Blew His Engine13 Surprising facts from the production of last night’s Jay Leno’s Garage.READ NOW