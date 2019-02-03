Jerry Seinfeld Sued After Selling Fake 1958 Porsche 356 Speedster for $1.5 Million

Jerry Seinfeld's lawyers find themselves busy once again as the comedian and card-carrying Porsche-file is now being sued for selling a $1.5 million classic Porsche that apparently turned out to be a fake. According to the New York Daily News, the lawsuit was filed in Manhattan Federal Court and alleges that the Auratium Green 1958 Porsche 356 A 1500 GS/GT Carrera Speedster sold for $1,540,000 at a Gooding & Co. auction on March 11, 2016 is "inauthentic."

Gooding & Company

Sold as part of the "Jerry Seinfeld Collection" in Amelia Island, Florida, the listing advertises the Speedster as "one of approximately 56 GS/GT Carrera Speedsters built with alloy panels" and "believed to be sole example originally finished in Auratium Green." The car's "extremely rare type 692/0 four-cam engine" is also touted along with "award-winning restoration completed by European Collectibles." The suit specifically calls out fellow car collector and Seinfeld alum Spike Feresten for being at the auction and vouching for Jerry's vehicles. "Jerry has been generous enough to let me drive an awful lot of his collection," Feresten allegedly told the crowd. "And I can tell you: They're real and they’re spectacular." The phony Porsche was bought by a company called Fica Frio who had a "Porsche expert" examine it in preparation for a resale in March 2017. It was apparently deemed "not authentic." The expert allegedly found issue with the vehicle history file's lack of photographs documenting the restoration work.

