Someone Turned a Porsche 930 Convertible Into a Limo and Now They're Selling It

An old-school Porsche 911 Turbo (known also as a 930) has been converted into a limousine and is now for sale in California.

Surfacing in a Craigslist ad in late December or early January, the vehicle in question is a 1989 model from the final year of the 930's 15-year production run. It started out life as a 3.3-liter car with the "speedster" convertible roof option, and according to a Porsche 911 book (via forum post), was one of 600 such cars sold in the United States in 1989.

The car's outward appearance suggests it to be a 930 "Slantnose," a rare variant of the 930 sold by Porsche, which was inspired by the 935 race car. Only 948 were officially built, making them desirable among Porsche collectors. But this isn't an authentic Slantnose according to the ad, which admits the front end to be an aftermarket conversion, though it is allegedly one performed with authentic Porsche parts.