Land Rover Aborts Production of Ultra-Luxury Range Rover SV Coupe

Land Rover confirmed Wednesday that it has canceled its planned two-door version of the Range Rover Autobiography, a sort of over-the-top SUV that would serve as the halo vehicle of the British brand.

The Range Rover SV Coupe was slated to be a high-performance, ultra-luxury SUV meant to compete with the Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan. It would have had a supercharged 5.0-liter V-8, likely making 575 horsepower, and a price tag of approximately $315,000. It would have shared almost no components with a standard Range Rover, save for the chassis, hood, and lower tailgate. Production would have been handled by JLR's Special Vehicles Operations (SVO) Technical Centre, which planned on a limited run of 999 vehicles, but as of Wednesday, production will be 000 vehicles.