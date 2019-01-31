Tom Brady Edition Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante Listed for Sale Ahead of Super Bowl LIII

Arrive at your neighborhood Super Bowl party in GOAT-approved wheels.

By Eric Brandt
Along with Bart Starr’s Corvette and Walter Payton’s Porsche 930 Turbo, one of the best cars you could possibly drive to a Super Bowl party this Sunday is a Tom Brady Signature Edition Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante. If you want to score one (or two) for yourself in time for the big game, the DuPont Registry has found a pair of these rare luxury roadsters for sale right now.

Only 12 (as in Tom Brady’s jersey number and the number of cylinders under the hood of the car) examples of this Aston were built which means that one-sixth of every Tom Brady Vanquish ever made is currently up for grabs.

To recap, the Tom Brady Signature Edition was a collaboration between Aston Martin and the New England Patriots quarterback who will be gunning for his sixth Super Bowl ring this weekend. The car itself is a 2018 Vanquish S Volante powered by a V-12 making 592 horsepower. It has special “TB12” badging and a unique color combo of an Ultramarine Black exterior and a Dark Knight black leather interior.

One example for sale is at Dean Team Luxury Motors in Kirkwood, Missouri. It only has 114 miles on the clock and the asking price is $272,950 which is actually some pretty nice depreciation compared to the car’s $359,950 MSRP when it was new. The second example is at Cleveland Motorsports with a mere 14 miles on the odometer. This one has actually appreciated in value according to its asking price of $367,494. We’d say the one with 100 more miles on it for $94,544 less is the better value.

These might be some pricey used cars, but you don’t want to get made fun of for showing up to the Super Bowl party in your Aston Martin that’s not a Tom Brady Signature Edition, do you?

