Tom Brady Edition Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante Listed for Sale Ahead of Super Bowl LIII

Only 12 (as in Tom Brady’s jersey number and the number of cylinders under the hood of the car) examples of this Aston were built which means that one-sixth of every Tom Brady Vanquish ever made is currently up for grabs.

To recap, the Tom Brady Signature Edition was a collaboration between Aston Martin and the New England Patriots quarterback who will be gunning for his sixth Super Bowl ring this weekend. The car itself is a 2018 Vanquish S Volante powered by a V-12 making 592 horsepower. It has special “TB12” badging and a unique color combo of an Ultramarine Black exterior and a Dark Knight black leather interior.