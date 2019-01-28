Beer-Chugging Kia Driver Leads Police Chase After Drinking a Fifth of Liquor at 9AM

Julia Myers, 22, of Maryville, Tennessee was reportedly seen last Monday driving her 2002 Kia Rio past Montvale Elementary School at a speed of 60 mph in a 45 zone, as reported by the Knoxville News Sentinel . Deputies of the Blount County Sheriff's Office gave chase, to which Myers responded by, what else, speeding up.

Myers then allegedly ran a stop sign while making a turn onto a different road and attempted to crash head-on into patrol cars coming the other way before eventually driving her Kia into a ditch. Surprisingly, Myers managed to extricate her Kia from the ditch and continued on at speeds as high as 56 mph. Eventually, she pulled into a gas station, where deputies surrounded her.

It was at this point that deputies reportedly noticed two men inside the Kia with Myers, and ordered all occupants of the vehicle out at gunpoint. Dash cam video reportedly shows Myers lying on the ground outside her vehicle, drinking a can of Bud Light. Myers then allegedly resisted arrest; once she was corralled into the back seat of a patrol car, police say she attempted to kick the window out and threatened to kill a deputy.

Deputies received a warrant for a blood test on Myers to determine her level of impairment. Myers reportedly admitted she had started drinking at 9:45 Monday morning, beginning her day with a "fifth," or a 750 milliliter bottle of liquor, before starting on beer.

