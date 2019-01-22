Craving a New Career? The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Needs a Full-Time Driver

Looking to make a career change in 2019? Say no more, because Oscar Mayer is looking to hire a full-time driver for the world-famous Wienermobile, a 27-foot-long and 11-foot-tall hot dog on wheels. So if you like hot dogs, love the open road, and are okay with being called "Hotdogger" by your friends and family the rest of your life, this is your chance.

Hotdogger, as Oscar Mayer refers to the official driver of the Wienermobile, serves more as an ambassador to the brand than an actual driver (even if that is a big part of the job) and should be comfortable around lots of people, doing radio and TV interviews, as well as having their picture taken around the clock. The person chosen for the job will also make visits to the military, family-friendly functions, and of course, lots of grocery stores.