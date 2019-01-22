Craving a New Career? The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Needs a Full-Time Driver
Consider it a job that many folks would relish, but not everyone will cut the mustard.
Looking to make a career change in 2019? Say no more, because Oscar Mayer is looking to hire a full-time driver for the world-famous Wienermobile, a 27-foot-long and 11-foot-tall hot dog on wheels. So if you like hot dogs, love the open road, and are okay with being called "Hotdogger" by your friends and family the rest of your life, this is your chance.
Hotdogger, as Oscar Mayer refers to the official driver of the Wienermobile, serves more as an ambassador to the brand than an actual driver (even if that is a big part of the job) and should be comfortable around lots of people, doing radio and TV interviews, as well as having their picture taken around the clock. The person chosen for the job will also make visits to the military, family-friendly functions, and of course, lots of grocery stores.
According to the Hotdogger application, the full-time position involves 100-percent travel and is a one-year gig. Surprisingly enough, not every Joe Schmoe can get behind the wheel of arguably one of the most recognizable "cars" in the world, as Oscar Mayer says applicants "should have a BA or BS, preferably in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising, or marketing." Oh, and Spanish speakers are encouraged to apply.
It's unclear what's underneath the current-generation Wienermobile, but as of the mid-2000s, the grandiose creation was built on a Ram 1500 chassis and driven by a 5.2-liter Magnum V-8 engine. However, back in 1988, when pinned to a Chevrolet van chassis and powered by a Bowtie V-6 engine, the Wienermobile lapped the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at a staggering 110 miles per hour driven by the legendary Al Unser Jr.
Think you can cut the mustard? Check out the full application.
- RELATEDOscar Mayer Adds 'WienerDrone' to Wienermobile FleetThe WienerDrone will deliver hot-dogs to the town of Weiner, Arkansas for a July 4th celebration of the company's newer, healthier brand of sausage.READ NOW
- RELATEDOscar Mayer Adds a Real-Life, 150 MPH Jetpack to the WienerfleetThe Super Hotdogger is here to save your picnic.READ NOW
- RELATEDYour Offroad RC Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Is HereThe Mini Wiener Rover is pure marketing genius, and you want one.READ NOW