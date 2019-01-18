Nissan Gives Into Snow-Track Addiction Once Again, Builds Ultimate Winter Altima

Just when you thought Nissan was done adding snow tracks to its cars (having already done so to the Murano and the 370Z it went on to call the "370Zki"), they've done it once again. This time, the folks at Nissan Canada have added tracks to the newest all-wheel-drive sedan: the Altima, and they're calling it the Altima-te AWD.

In the United States, we get the option of outfitting the Altima with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, but in the Great White North they're restricted to all-wheel-drive because that's customers want due to the harsh weather. Of course, if the going gets tough, the tough get tracks.