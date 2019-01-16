Volkswagen's New GTI TCR is an Extra Spicy Hot Hatch with 286 Horsepower

Last year, Volkswagen revealed a Golf GTI TCR concept inspired by its race-ready touring car, hoping to eventually make the vision a road-going reality. VW announced on Wednesday that it has made its dream become a reality and has opened up orders for a production version of hot hatch in Europe, bringing a forth the an extra boost in juice and aesthetics. The TCR firmly places itself between the current generation GTI and the flagship performance trim Golf R. Outputting a respectable 286 horsepower, the TCR shows a 19 percent power gain over the current production GTI and places itself directly on the heels of the Golf R's 292 horsepower. In Europe, where the car is currently available for order, the Golf R has a slight existing bump in power to widen the gap between the two trims.

via Volkswagen The special edition is commemorated with larger 19-inch wheels and TCR-specific accents.

Rather than giving it the all-wheel-drive treatment, Volkswagen has chosen to only send power to the front wheels and provided a locking differential as standard equipment to combat the inevitable foe of torque steer. Unfortunately, this also means that some purists will be disappointed that the Germans have chosen to forego a row-your-own gearbox in favor of its crisp-shifting 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission. The combination of power and drivetrains allow the GTI TCR to sprint from zero to 60 miles per hour in just 5.6 seconds, nearly a half-second quicker than the standard-trim GTI and just over a half-second slower than the Golf R.

via Volkswagen