2020 Cadillac XT6: Caddy Makes Its Overdue Return to the Three-Row Crossover Market

Quotable: “The first-ever Cadillac XT6 delivers a compelling blend of spaciousness, safety and convenience features for customers who thrive on doing it all,” said Steve Carlisle, Cadillac president in a statement. “It joins the all-new XT4, which has soared to the top spot in its segment, our global best-selling XT5, and the iconic Escalade to accelerate the brand’s global growth, with a spirit that is uniquely Cadillac.”

“The new Cadillac XT6 models provide two expressions of the signature Cadillac experience, allowing more personalized appearance and driving character,” said John Plonka, Cadillac chief engineer. “Premium Luxury models provide an elevated level of refinement, while Sport models offer a performance-oriented feel.”

What You Need to Know: Much like the XT4 which just hit the market last year, the XT6 isn’t bad, but it isn’t groundbreaking and it has us wondering where this was 10 years ago. When the SRX got smaller, nothing replaced the seven-seater until now and that’s a long dry spell where Cadillac’s competitors were selling three-row crossovers by the thousands.

But now that the XT6 is finally here, overdue as it is, it does get a few key things right. It’s packaged nicely to make for a roomy interior with a third seat that’s actually useable and it comes with impressive standard safety tech right out of the gate. We sure would love to see Super Cruise though and we won’t be surprised to see that option arrive in the near future.

And we need to talk about that look. The XT6’s aesthetic crosses the line from conservative into bland which is surprising considering the XT4 is so sharp and the flagship Escalade is a veritable head-turner that’s aging nicely. We know that Cadillac is able to take a two-box SUV shape and actually make it look interesting, so who dropped the ball on making the XT6 stand out?

For everything the XT6 gets right, it’s hard not to think that the much more interesting Lincoln Aviator with its handsome look, posh interior, and a high-performance plug-in hybrid option is going to eat this Caddy's lunch.