2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Roars Into Detroit With 700 HP, Loads of Carbon

Year, Make, Model: 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

Topline: The Shelby GT500 returns for the 2020 model year as the top dog in the Ford Performance Mustang fleet. Making over 700 horsepower, the new pony car uses an all-new 5.2-liter supercharged V-8 mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The dual-clutch is the only option on the new GT500, completing shifts in less than 100 milliseconds. It's also expected to run the quarter-mile in under 11 seconds.

What's New: The Shelby GT500 is all-new since the last time the badge was used, but it does share a platform with the current Mustang and Shelby GT350. The GT350 will continue to be sold alongside the GT500.