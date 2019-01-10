Tesla Model 3 Beats BMW 3 Series to Top 2018 Luxury Car Sales Charts

The Tesla Model 3 has reportedly ended 2018 as the bestselling vehicle in the premium segment within the United States.

Tesla Motors announced Jan. 2 that it produced 145,846 Model 3s across 2018, of which Automotive News claims 138,000 were sold to customers in the United States. The next-best seller in the premium vehicle segment was the Lexus RX crossover, which put together 111,636 sales last year, or just over 80 percent the volume that the Model 3 did. A distant third are the combined U.S. sales of the BMW 3 and 4 Series, which with 75,957 together managed 55 percent of the Model 3's sales volume.