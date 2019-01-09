Heartbroken Man Crashes Toyota Yaris Into Porsche Dealer, Vandalizes Cars With Ex's Name

A Porsche dealership in east Toronto got an unpleasant surprise late Monday night. A Toyota Yaris crashed through the dealership's front window and its alleged driver, 20-year-old Rakhmatullo Sotvoldiyev, vandalized several other cars inside, reports Vice. Police say it was because of a bad breakup, but man, the good cars don't deserve this!

Several Porsches in the showroom were damaged in the incident, the most noticeable of which was a Panamera that was directly in front of the Yaris. According to the City News, the driver revved the Yaris' engine and roasted its tires after smashing through the window, filling the showroom with burnout smoke. After a full smoke-screen was achieved, he then got out of the car and wrote on several cars with a permanent marker. "It seems to be motivated by his recent relationship breakup,” Toronto Police Staff Sgt. Dan Hoffmeyer told the Toronto Star. “After he drove in, he exited his vehicle and did some graffiti on some Porsches he didn’t hit. Some of the graffiti he put on cars was in relation to that. ‘I’ll show you’ — I don’t know what he intended to show this person.” Another tag on a 718 Cayman had the woman's name "Eve" on it. It is unknown whether Eve is his ex's name. A dealership employee who spoke with the suspect told the City News that Sotvoldiyev said, "I’m just having a bad day."

A security guard working at the dealership told City News that he and a cleaner working in the dealership that evening were able to hold the suspect until police arrived. That didn't take long, as a police division headquarters is directly across the street. "Someone called it in, but I think our front desk people who were here, they actually heard it as well," Hoffmeyer told the Toronto Star. No one was injured in the incident but three cars were damaged, per the City News. Police were called to the dealership at around 11 p.m. on Monday, and Sotvoldiyev was taken into custody. According to police, the crash was deliberate and resulted in $25,000 in damage to the building as well between $50,000 and $75,000 to the cars on the showroom floor. Sotvoldiyev will likely be charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle plus multiple mischief charges.