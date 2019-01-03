$230K Lamborghini Urus Misspells Its Own Name, Displays ‘Lanborghini’ Instead

A Lamborghini Urus owner from Toronto, Canada claims that his brand-new, $230,000 SUV is plagued with electronic gremlins and even misspelled words in its infotainment system, including the brand's very own name which is displayed as "Lanborghini."

According to CarBuzz, in order to sort out the minor issue with the infotainment system the owner took the Urus to his local Lamborghini dealer, where a series of new problems arose after what was supposed to be a relatively straightforward software update. After the update, the Urus's Apple CarPlay interface stopped working over a Wi-Fi connection, an odd pop-up started to appear while using Siri over Bluetooth, and the rear courtesy light has stopped working. In addition, the rear hatch no longer opens when activated with the foot sensor, and the heater icon on the steering wheel has been replaced with a cooling icon.