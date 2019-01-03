Ford F-Series Is America's Best Selling Truck for 42nd Straight Year

Ford announced its final sales figures for the year of 2018 on Thursday and—surprise, surprise—the trucks and SUVs came out on top. Most notably, the company's F-Series line of pickup trucks was apparently the best-selling pickup in America for the 42nd year in a row.

"December capped another strong year for Ford and the industry," said Ford Vice President Mark LaNeve. "Ford sold more than 900,000 F-Series trucks in 2018 to extend our leadership position to 42 consecutive years as America’s best-selling pickup."

Forty-two years. Any way you slice it, that's a long-ass time to be No. 1. Forty-two years ago, Family Feud was a brand new television show, Peyton Manning was still learning to walk, and the position of POTUS was occupied, quite appropriately perhaps, by a man named Gerald Ford.