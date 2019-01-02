Upcoming Mercedes-AMG A45 S Will Likely Pack 415 HP, According to Leak

A couple days before Christmas, Mercedes-AMG put out a teaser video of its upcoming A45 hot hatch drifting its way around a race track. Previous reports have already pegged the car to produce over 400 horsepower but a newly leaked insurance listing seems to have confirmed it. Spotted on German insurance company HUK24's website is a listing for a base Mercedes-AMG A45 apparently good for 382 horsepower as well as an S model making precisely 415 mechanical ponies out of its turbocharged 2.0-liter.

To put that into perspective, the outgoing A45 produces 376 horsepower, already a good whack more than much of the competitive set. The Ford Focus RS makes "just" 350 horsepower while the Volkswagen Golf R and Honda Civic Type R come with 296 and 306 horses, respectively.