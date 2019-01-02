Almost One-Third of All Cars Sold in Norway in 2018 Were Electric

Norway continues to be the electric vehicle leader of the world with nearly one out of every three new cars sold last year being of the fully-electric variety, according to a report by Reuters. The Scandinavian country aims to eliminate the sale of internal combustion engine (ICE) cars completely by the year 2025.

Specifically, 31.2 percent of all new cars bought by Norwegians were electric, up from 20.8 percent in 2017 and 5.5 percent in 2013. Those who purchase electric vehicles in Norway are entitled to tax exemptions and a number of perks such as free public parking and charging.

"It was a small step closer to the 2025 goal," Norwegian Road Federation head Oeyvind Solberg Thorsen said at a conference. For comparison's sake, EVs consisted of just 2.2 percent of all new cars sold in China and a measly 1.2 percent in the U.S.