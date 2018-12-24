Real-Life Grand Theft Auto Bravado Banshee Lands on eBay

The cars in Grand Theft Auto are sort of like bizarro-world versions of real-life cars. Several years ago, Rockstar Games and West Coast Customs teamed up to bring one of those creations into the real world. To celebrate the release of Grand Theft Auto V, Rockstar contracted West Coast Customs to transform a 2006 Dodge Viper GTS into the would-be carjacker's favorite: the often-stolen, often-wrecked Bravado Banshee.

eBay

The Dodge Viper-esque Bravado Banshee is a stalwart of the series, going all the way back to Grand Theft Auto III on Playstation 2 and Xbox, the first game to feature the now-familiar third-person format (previous games in the series used a classic top-down style of gameplay).

eBay

No detail was overlooked in the transformation, with the possible exception of the engine bay, which still proudly spells out "VIPER" on each of the powerful V-10's valve covers. Outside of that, though, everything was changed to reflect the new Bravado branding. From custom-made badges to specially-embroidered floor mats, this Viper is a nearly exact copy of the video game car.

eBay