Dubai International Airport Welcomes 1 Billionth Passenger in Midst of Sharp Growth Period

Dubai International Airport (DBX) just celebrated its billionth passenger traveling through, with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum marking the occasion on Twitter.

DBX opened its doors in 1960 and saw its 500 millionth passenger pass through in 2011. That increase in the past seven years is fairly substantial, with 74.5 million people using the airport in the first 10 months of this year alone—that’s a sharp rise of 1.5 percent of the same timeframe last year.

The occasion happened to befall a 9-year-old kid flying in from Orlando, Florida, who was greeted along with his family by the DBX chairman. Dubai’s Sheikh, meanwhile, took to social media to commemorate the event.