Florida Man Arrested for Trying to Trade Weed for Fast Food at McDonald's Drive-Thru

Police in Port Saint Lucie, Florida arrested a man on suspicion of attempting to swap controlled substances for fast food.

According to a PSLPD report, a McDonald's manager in the Floridian town by the name of Ghassan Awad was working the drive-thru window in the early morning hours of Sunday, Dec. 16 when 23-year-old Anthony Gallagher rolled up to the window in his grey Pontiac sedan with a surfboard through the rear window. When Awad gave Gallagher the total for his order, Gallagher produced green from his pocket, but it wasn't cash—it was a bag of marijuana.

Awad declined the trade, and Gallagher pulled out of the drive-thru to park in the restaurant's parking lot. Awad then called 911, but by the time two officers dispatched at 1:45 a.m. reached the restaurant, Gallagher was gone. Police then parked up in an adjacent lot to watch in case Gallagher was to return and at 2:05 a.m., Awad returned to the police to inform them that the same grey Pontiac sedan with a surfboard poking out from the rear window was back in line at the drive-thru.

Police then initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, and on approach reported smelling marijuana. Gallagher was asked for his driver's license, but Gallagher claimed he left his wallet at home. Officers searched Gallagher's person and found the aforementioned bag of marijuana, as well as signs of inebriation. Further search of his vehicle returned more marijuana, loose in the Pontiac's center console, and fast food strewn about the vehicle's floor. Chicken nuggets and fries were scattered in the passenger footwell, while moldy chicken wings were found in the back seat.

Gallagher was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and being in possession of fewer than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond for his release was set at $1,500.