You Can Buy This V-12 Mercedes-Benz C140 for $4,000, but It's Completely Covered in Mold

What if I told you that you could have a 1995 Mercedes-Benz S600 with a 389-hp V-12 under the hood for the low, low price of $4,000? Not a bad deal considering Hagerty puts the average value of this car around the $10,000 mark. Sounds too good to be true, doesn’t it? Well, it is, because this example on Nashville Craigslist has an interior that’s completely covered in mold.

Craigslist

This S-Class is a C140 which had an eight-year production run with over 26,000 two-door examples being built. Out of those cars, about 8,500 of them were equipped with the M120 V-12. The example we see here has 78,000 miles on the clock according to the owner and has been sitting in a garage for the past three years. The owner includes pictures of some bent fenders and mentions that the car needs some TLC, which seems to be an enormous understatement.

Craigslist