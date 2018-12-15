Ram Pentastar V-6 With eTorque Makes Prestigious Top 10 Engine List

Ram's 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine with eTorque made its way onto WardsAuto's 10 Best Engines list for 2019, ranking amongst other forward-thinking powerplants including Infiniti's vaunted Variable Compression Turbo engine.

Editors at WardsAuto chose the eTorque-equipped Pentastar because of its exceptional performance and efficiency. Additionally, they were impressed by how flawlessly features like the stop-start system and power-gap-augmentation work in the Ram when equipped with the powertrain. The new mild-hybrid technology essentially boosts fuel economy without robbing the engine of power or performance.

“The Pentastar V-6 engine with eTorque shows how electrifying components of conventional engines can create magic under the hood,” said Drew Winter, senior content director at WardsAuto. “The all-new 48-volt mild-hybrid eTorque system provides a dollop of electrical propulsion during launch and while shifting gears, creating seamless, buttery smooth power to the wheels and improved fuel economy.”

“Our judges recorded 21 to 22 miles per gallon, outstanding for a full-size, four-wheel-drive pickup,” Winter added. “The power of the eTorque system also makes the Ram’s fuel-saving stop-start system work almost imperceptibly. It’s one of the best around.”

The eTorque system replaces the traditional alternator with a belt-driven motor that works with a 48-volt battery pack. In addition to improved fuel efficiency and performance, it also recaptures energy during deceleration and braking to charge the battery pack. It also increases the half-ton Ram 1500's towing capacity as well as payload. The engine retains a conventional 12-volt starter for cold starts and the first start of the day, due to its greater efficiency.

As it is outfitted for the 2019 Ram 1500 truck, the engine debuts with a 305-horsepower rating and 269 pound-feet of torque.