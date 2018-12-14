This Dual-Engined, Small Block Chevy-Powered Postal Jeep is the Best Kind of Rat Rod

First, a little history on the Postal Jeep. Before the USPS started using the Grumman LLV mail trucks that you still see on the road today after almost 30 years of service, it used the Jeep DJ, also known as the Jeep Dispatcher. It was a rear-wheel-drive variant of the Jeep CJ series and they were used by the postal service starting in the mid-1950s. This being a 1983 model makes it a DJ-5M, the final iteration of the DJ, and it was originally powered by a 2.5-liter AMC inline-four linked to a Chrysler 904 transmission.

The one we’re looking at here is quite different from what it once was. This baby has a custom-built frame cradling not one, but two rebuilt Chevy small block V-8s. The owner says they’re “355s," but doesn’t specify from what vehicles they’ve been sourced. They’re linked to a TH-400 GM automatic transmission sending power to a rear end out of a 1993 Jeep XJ. The power steering and the front axle are Ford sourced and it has disc brakes up front with drums in back.