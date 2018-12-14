Thanks to Audi, We Know Tony Stark Probably Won't Die On a Spaceship in Avengers 4

As I'm sure you're aware, Marvel Studios has finally blessed us with the first teaser trailer for Avengers 4. The trailer's opening scenes depict the superhero squad's resident playboy and philanthropist Tony Stark stuck in a dire situation immediately following the events of Infinity War. The short clip strategically withholds intel and surely raises more questions than it does answers. However, we noticed some pretty concrete evidence that implies that the aforementioned debacle won't spell the end of Iron Man. And it all has to do with a certain electric concept car: the Audi E-tron GT.

If you haven't watched the last Avengers flick or are one of those people who would prefer to go into next year's movie with as little prior knowledge as possible, feel free to click away now to avoid spoilers.

Are they gone yet? Good.

Now, for those of us who are up to speed, you'll know that Infinity War ends with Mr. Stark and Nebula still on the planet Titan after Dr. Strange, Spider-Man, and what remained of the Guardians of the Galaxy disintegrated into dust. You'll also likely know that the trailer for the sequel, now officially known as Avengers: Endgame, opens with Tony stranded on the Benatar, the spaceship once operated by the Guardians and yes, named after Pat Benatar.