Companies Are Asking Cities to Pay for the Rollout of Self-Driving Cars

Companies are deploying prototype self-driving cars nationwide in pilot programs or, in the case of Waymo, a commercial ride-hailing service. But cities, states, and the federal government are being asked to shoulder the cost of rolling out these vehicles, according to Axios.

The actual cost to cities for deploying self-driving cars is murky, but two proposed contracts spotted by Axios on the website of the Houston-Galveston Area Council provide figures for two companies: French autonomous-shuttle operator EasyMile, and Silicon Valley-based startup Drive.ai.

EasyMile, which operates small, low-speed electric vehicles, charges $27,000 a month for cities that sign up for one year of service, according to the documents. Cities that sign up for a five-year contract get a discounted rate of $8,000 per month.

Drive.ai, which operates full-size cars (its fleet is comprised mostly of modified Nissan NV200 vans), charges $14,000 a month per vehicle for one year of operation, or $12,900 a month for a five-year contract. The city of Arlington, Texas, has already contracted Drive.ai to operate three vehicles in its entertainment district, noted Axios. The city will foot 20 percent of the $435,000 bill, while the federal government will cover the rest.