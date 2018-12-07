Nissan Opens Orders for $1.1 Million, 710-HP GT-R50 Italdesign

Nissan announced Friday that orders for its exotic GT-R50 by Italdesign, limited to 50 units, are now open.

The Japanese automaker revealed the car at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed in July to celebrate the 50th anniversary (hence the name and production number) of the GT-R nameplate, first appearing on the original Skyline GT-R as revealed at the 1968 Tokyo Motor Show.