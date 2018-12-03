Battery Tech Still Isn't Good Enough for a Hybrid Porsche 911

He went on to say that the company's upcoming Taycan EV , along with its Cross Turismo off-road variant , would be enough to make sure Porsche passes company-wide emissions regulations, rendering a hybrid 911—in the eyes of regulators, at least—unnecessary.

"But today the battery technology wouldn’t be satisfying for us, and if it doesn’t satisfy us then we won’t offer it," said Achleitner.

Speaking to Australia's Drive at the Los Angeles Auto Show, 911 boss August Achleitner (a.k.a. "Mr. 911") said battery technology at this very moment just ain't good enough for Porsche's most famous nameplate despite confirming the fact that the new 992's eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and electric brake booster were packaged and designed with supplementary electric motors in mind.

Ever since the first rumblings of the recently revealed 992-generation Porsche 911 were heard, there has been much speculation over whether the storied sports car would become electrified in some way. The latest word from Porsche on the matter? "Not so fast."

"From the company’s point of view it wouldn’t be necessary for us either with the Taycan next year and with the next project we are developing together with Audi we will have so many electric cars that we will have fulfilled our C02 requirements for the company easily," notes Achleitner. So, if the polar ice caps say they don't need it and consumers aren't crazy about it—we can hear the purists screaming as we speak—a hybrid 911, right this second, just doesn't make too much sense. "It doesn't make sense to offer a hybrid version which will just stay in the showroom [because there isn't demand]," Achleitner adds.

However, that doesn't mean an electrified 911 will never happen...just not now. The earliest we'll see such a car is said to be around four years from now when the 992.2 facelift arrives.

"If you had asked me two years ago if I had imagined an electric 911 I would have answered 'forget it, no chance'," said Achleitner. "But in the meantime, we have had several test rides with the Taycan and this is quite an enjoyable thing. So now why not in the 911? Of course, not today...we will concentrate completely on the Taycan and the project with Audi."

We've reached out to Porsche for further comment and will update this story if we hear back.

After 18 years of being in charge of Porsche's rear-engined coupe, August Achleitner will be retiring by the end of the year, the company announced Friday. Porsche's Motorsport and GT boss Frank-Steffen Walliser will be taking over the mantle starting in 2019.