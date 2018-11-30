2019 Chevrolet Silverado Breaks Down in the Middle of Detroit Red Wings Marketing Stunt

It's certainly been a long week for General Motors' PR department. After announcing the closure of three North American plants, the culling of over 14,000 jobs, and the discontinuation of six vehicles, what should've been a relatively routine marketing stunt turned into quite the embarrassing blunder.

At Wednesday night's Detroit Red Wings home game, a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss broke down on the ice during the second intermission, reports GM Authority. The Chevy pickup was reportedly supposed to drive around the rink and show itself off to the thousands of hockey fans at Little Caesars Arena but the Trail Boss "ground to a halt after just barely making it to the blue line," forcing Zambonis to go around it. Not very Boss.